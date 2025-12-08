How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 12/8/2025

U.S. stocks pulled away from their record heights.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.3% Monday for just its second loss in the last 11 days, but it remains near its all-time high set in October. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 215 points, and the Nasdaq composite edged down by 0.1%.

Berkshire Hathaway fell after announcing a shake-up of some of its leadership. Warner Bros. Discovery jumped after Paramount took an offer to buy the company directly to shareholders.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 23.89 points, or 0.3%, to 6,846.51.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 215.67 points, or 0.4%, to 47,739.32.

The Nasdaq composite fell 32.22 points, or 0.1%, to 23,545.90.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 0.50 points, or less than 0.1%, to 2,520.98.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 964.88 points, or 16.4%.

The Dow is up 5,195.10 points, or 12.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 4,235.11 points, or 21.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 290.82 points, or 13%.

The Associated Press