Bruce Blakeman to launch New York governor bid, setting up a Trump ally showdown

NEW YORK (AP) — Bruce Blakeman, a Republican county official in New York City’s Long Island suburbs, is expected to launch a campaign for New York governor on Tuesday, according to a person with knowledge of his plans.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to disclose the plan publicly.

Blakeman’s entrance into the race is set to kick off a heavily contested Republican primary race with U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, both allies of President Donald Trump. Stefanik announced her candidacy last month.

Trump on Monday declined to take a side in the incoming primary race when asked about Blakeman and Stefanik, instead telling reporters, “He’s great, and she’s great. They’re both great people.”

Blakeman, the executive of Nassau County, has gained attention for championing a policy that bans transgender athletes from using county sports facilities. He has also created a volunteer law enforcement unit that his critics have labeled as a militia and directed county detectives to work alongside federal authorities in Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Stefanik represents a conservative congressional district in northern New York. She launched her campaign after Trump rescinded her nomination to be his ambassador to the United Nations, citing concerns about the Republican Party’s narrow House majority.

In a statement, Bernadette Breslin, a spokesperson for Stefanik’s campaign, said Stefanik is a stronger candidate than Blakeman and that “it is unfortunate that he is putting his ego first to help prop up Kathy Hochul.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul, a moderate Democrat, is running for reelection but faces a primary challenge from her own lieutenant governor, Antonio Delgado.

By PHILIP MARCELO

Associated Press