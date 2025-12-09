US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. 1929 by Andrew Ross Sorkin, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. Nobody’s Girl by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, narrated by Thérèse Plummer and Gabra Zackman (Random House Audio)

4. Sleep Yourself Smart by Viertausendhertz GmbH, narrated by David Ajala (Audible Originals)

5. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

6. The Art of Spending Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Penguin Audio)

7. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

8. Don’t Believe Everything You Think (Expanded Edition) by Joseph Nguyen, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

9. Notes on Being a Man by Scott Galloway, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

10. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

Fiction

1. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (Full-Cast Edition) by J.K. Rowling, performed by Hugh Laurie, Matthew Macfadyen, Riz Ahmed, Michelle Gomez, Cush Jumbo, Frankie Treadaway, Max Lester, Arabella Stanton, Mark Addy, Indira Varma, Sacha Dhawan, Nina Wadia, Joel Fry, Adeel Akhtar, Tracy Ann Oberman and Full Cast (Pottermore Publishing and Audible Studios)

2. Brimstone by Callie Hart, narrated by Stella Bloom and Anthony Palmini (Podium Audio)

3. The Widow by John Grisham, narrated by Michael Beck (Random House Audio)

4. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans, narrated by Maggi-Meg Reed, Jane Oppenheimer, Carly Robins, Jeff Ebner, David Pittu, Chris Andrew Ciulla, Mark Bramhall, Petrea Burchard, Robert Petkoff, Kimberly Farr, Cerris Morgan-Moyer, Peter Ganim, Jade Wheeler and Various (Random House Audio)

5. My Husband Next Door by K. L. Slater, performed by Clare Corbett (Audible Studios)

6. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden, narrated by Lauryn Allman (Bookouture)

7. Gone Before Goodbye by Harlan Coben and Reese Witherspoon, narrated by Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine, Kiff VandenHeuvel, Suehyla El-Attar Young, Peter Ganim, Saskia Maarleveld and James Fouhey (Grand Central Publishing)

8. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

9. Heated Rivalry by Rachel Reid, narrated by Tor Thom (Tantor Media)

10. The Intruder by Freida McFadden, narrated by Joe Hempel, Patricia Santomasso and Tina Wolstencroft (Dreamscape Media)

By The Associated Press