How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 12/19/2025

Stocks gained ground on Wall Street as AI stocks like Nvidia turned higher again.

The S&P 500 rose 0.9% Friday, erasing its losses for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 183 points, or 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 1.3%.

Oracle rose sharply after joining a new joint venture for TikTok in the U.S. Winnebago Industries soared after turning in profits and revenue that easily beat analysts’ estimates.

Japanese stocks closed higher after the Bank of Japan raised its benchmark interest rate to its highest level in 30 years.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 59.74 points, or 0.9%, to 6,834.50.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 183.04 points, or 0.4%, to 48,134.89.

The Nasdaq composite rose 301.26 points, or 1.3%, to 23,307.62.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 21.56 points, or 0.9%, to 2,529.42.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 7.09 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow fell 323.16 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq rose 112.45 points, or 0.5%.

The Russell 2000 fell 22.03 points, or 0.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 952.87 points, or 16.2%.

The Dow is up 5,590.67 points, or 13.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,996.83 points, or 20.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 299.27 points, or 13.4%.

The Associated Press