How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 1/14/2026

Losses for several banks and Big Tech stocks pulled U.S. indexes lower, even though most stocks on Wall Street rose.

The S&P 500 sank 0.5% Wednesday for its second straight loss after setting its all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite lost 1%.

Wells Fargo, Bank of America and Citigroup all dropped following their latest profit reports. Nvidia and other tech stocks that have caught criticism for having too-expensive stock prices were the heaviest weights on the market. Oil companies and stocks of smaller companies rallied, while Treasury yields eased in the bond market.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 37.14 points, or 0.5%, to 6,926.60.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 42.36 points, or 0.1%, to 49,149.63.

The Nasdaq composite fell 238.12 points, or 1%, to 23,471.75.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 18.53 points, or 0.7%, to 2,651.64.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 39.68 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is down 354.44 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 199.60 points, or 0.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 27.41 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 81.10 points, or 1.2%.

The Dow is up 1,086.34 points, or 2.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 229.76 points, or 1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 169.73 points, or 6.8%.

The Associated Press