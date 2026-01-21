Edmunds tests the BMW X5 and Mercedes GLE seeking the better luxury plug-in SUV

The BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE are two popular midsize luxury SUVs that offer the latest in luxury, space and technology. Of course, neither vehicle is aimed at the cost-conscious car shopper, but this is a situation where you do get what you pay for. They’re also notable because they’re among just a few luxury SUVs available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Getting an X5 or a GLE with a plug-in hybrid might be just what you’re looking for if you’re looking to use less gas. These plug-in hybrids have hybrid batteries you can charge with a cord, enabling you to drive short distances on all-electric power. After that, they have a regular gas engine that’s ready to go when the battery runs low. If you make a lot of drives that are less than 40 miles, and can frequently charge up the hybrid battery at home, you can save a lot on gas with these plug-in hybrids.

It’s an appealing proposition. But which plug-in hybrid, the BMW X5 xDrive50e or Mercedes-Benz GLE 450e, is the better buy? Edmunds’ auto experts tested them both to find out.

Comfort and convenience

Interior comfort is one of the GLE 450e’s greatest strengths. Its spacious and classy-looking cabin provides lots of room for occupants in both rows. Seat heating, ventilation and massage functions combined with an excellent climate control system make for a truly relaxing drive. The back seat also offers ample room to accommodate bulky child safety seats, and the anchor points are conveniently located.

The X5 has a similarly roomy interior that offers vault-like isolation from the outside world. Premium materials, near infinite seat adjustability, and LED ambient lighting add to the decidedly upscale vibe. The climate controls and other in-car functions can be frustrating to use, however, because many are buried in the touchscreen display’s labyrinth of menus. We also found it more challenging to install child safety seats in the X5 because the anchor points are more difficult to access.

Winner: Mercedes-Benz GLE 450e

Driving experience

When the battery is charged up, the Mercedes-Benz GLE 450e mainly stays in electric mode, only firing up its gas engine when the driver asks for all of the vehicle’s available power. When the engine does kick in, the transition feels seamless from behind the wheel. At Edmunds’ test track, the GLE 450e accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in 5.7 seconds. Light steering makes the GLE 450e easy to maneuver in tight spots, but at higher speeds, it’s not quite as planted as other versions of the GLE.

The BMW X5 xDrive50e’s hybrid system feels just as refined as the GLE’s, but the BMW is noticeably sportier overall. The X5’s powertrain generates gobs of power that push it to 60 mph in a brief 4.6 seconds. The X5 also feels more stable and secure around corners and along curvy roads.

Winner: BMW X5 xDrive50e

Technology

Sharp graphics and snappy response make the X5’s infotainment system pleasant to use, but the menu layout can be difficult to navigate. Thankfully, BMW’s voice controls are among the best in the industry, so commonly used functions, like changing the temperature of the air conditioning, can be performed without taking your eyes off the road.

The GLE 450e’s infotainment system also boasts high-resolution graphics and lightning-quick response times, but Mercedes-Benz has gone a step further with some genuinely impressive features that BMW doesn’t offer. For example, an available augmented reality feature for the navigation system makes turn-by-turn directions easier to follow in the GLE by overlaying live video from the front camera with digital graphics like arrows and street names onto the central display.

Winner: Mercedes-Benz GLE 450e

Pricing and value

Pricing for the BMW X5 xDrive50e starts at $77,450 including destination, while the Mercedes-Benz GLE 450e is priced slightly lower at $73,600. The X5 has a few extra standard features to justify its higher price, however.

Both the Mercedes and BMW boast impeccable fit and finish as well as a four-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty. BMW sweetens the deal with three years of complimentary maintenance, but the GLE 450e wins back some points with efficiency. It is capable of an EPA-estimated 50 miles of all-electric range and then 23 mpg in combined city/highway driving when the battery is depleted. The X5 xDrive50e comes up a bit short with its estimated 38 miles of electric range and 22 mpg combined.

Winner: tie

Edmunds says

The 2026 BMW X5 xDrive50e and 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450e are both impressive luxury SUVs that offer plug-in hybrid power and efficiency. You might prefer the X5 if sporty driving is a priority, but otherwise the GLE is the better option due to its more serene comfort and exceptional build quality and easier-to-use technology.

_____

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds. Bradley Iger is a contributor at Edmunds.

By BRADLEY IGER

Edmunds