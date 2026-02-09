How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 2/9/2026

U.S. stocks drifted higher following big rallies for markets in Asia earlier in the day.

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% Monday and pulled closer to its all-time high set two weeks ago. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up by less than 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.9%.

Treasury yields held relatively steady ahead of potentially market-moving economic reports coming later in the week, including on the U.S. job market and inflation.

Bitcoin hung just below $71,000 after drifting above the level during the weekend. Gold and silver prices rose.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 soared 3.9% to a record.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 32.52 points, or 0.5%, to 6,964.82.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 20.20 points, or less than 0.1%, to 50,135.87.

The Nasdaq composite rose 207.46 points, or 0.9%, to 23,238.67.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 18.71 points, or 0.7%, to 2,689.05.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 119.32 points, or 1.7%.

The Dow is up 2,072.58 points, or 4.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 3.32 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 207.14 points, or 8.3%.

The Associated Press