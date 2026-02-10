Coca-Cola demand rises in fourth quarter despite higher prices but outlook sinks shares

Coca-Cola saw stronger U.S. demand in the fourth quarter despite higher prices.

Global unit case volumes grew 1% for the October-December period, led by the U.S., Japan and Brazil, the Atlanta beverage giant said Tuesday. Unit case volumes also rose by 1% in North America, reversing several quarters of flat or declining sales.

Coke said it hiked prices 4% in North America and 1% globally during the quarter. Coca-Cola Zero Sugar was a strong performer, with sales up 13% for the October-December period. Water, sports drinks, coffee and tea also saw stronger demand, while juices and dairy products faltered.

The company said last fall that it’s seeing a divergence among consumers in North America and Europe, with higher-income buyers opting for its more expensive brands like Smartwater, Topo Chico and Fairlife while middle- and lower-income consumers are under more pressure.

Last month, the company introduced 7.5-ounce mini cans for the first time at North American convenience stores to help make its soft drinks more affordable.

Revenue rose 2% to $11.8 billion in the October-December period, falling short of Wall Street’s expectations. Analysts polled by FactSet expected quarterly revenue of $12.05 billion.

Net income rose 3% to $2.3 billion. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 58 cents per share, or 2 cents better then Wall Street had expected.

Coke said it expects its organic revenue to rise 4% to 5% in 2026. The company’s organic revenue grew 5% last year, and analysts were expecting close to that this year.

Shares fell almost 4% before the opening bell.

Coca-Cola announced in December that Henrique Braun, the company’s current chief operating officer and a 30-year veteran of the company, will become its CEO on March 31. Coke’s current Chairman and CEO, James Quincey, will become executive chairman.

By DEE-ANN DURBIN

AP Business Writer