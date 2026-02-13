Skip to main content
4 dead in small plane crash near Colorado ski resort community of Steamboat Springs

Sponsored by:
By AP News

DENVER (AP) — Four people are dead after a small plane crashed Friday into mountainous terrain near the Colorado ski resort community of Steamboat Springs, authorities said.

An Epic E1000, a six-seat turboprop plane, crashed around 12:20 a.m. with four people on board, the Federal Aviation Administration said. Four people died at the scene, Routt County coroner Mitch Locke said.

The plane crashed into mountainous terrain in unknown circumstances, according to preliminary information, the National Transportation Safety Board said.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board both said they are investigating the crash.

The plane is registered to ALS Aviation LLC in Franklin, Tennessee. Tennessee business records do not list a person to contact about the company.

