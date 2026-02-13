How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 2/13/2026

U.S. stocks steadied after an encouraging update on inflation helped calm a Wall Street that’s been wracked by worries about how AI may upend the business world.

The S&P 500 barely budged on Friday, a day after it had tumbled to one of its worst losses since Thanksgiving. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.2%.

Stocks got some help from easing Treasury yields, which fell after a report showed inflation slowed last month.

Several stocks that got hit by worries about AI disrupting their industries a day earlier also recovered some of their sharp losses.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 3.41 points, less than 0.1%, to 6,836.17.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 48.95 points, or 0.1%, to 49,500.93.

The Nasdaq composite fell 50.48 points, or 0.2%, to 22,546.67.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 30.87 points, or 1.2%, to 2,646.70.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 96.13 points, or 1.4%.

The Dow is down 614.74 points, or 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 484.54 points, or 2.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 23.64 points, or 0.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 9.33 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is up 1,437.64 points, or 3%.

The Nasdaq is down 695.32 points, or 3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 164.79 points, or 6.6%.

The Associated Press