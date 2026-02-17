US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Audible best-sellers for the week ending Feb. 13.

Nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. Nobody’s Girl by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, narrated by Thérèse Plummer and Gabra Zackman (Random House Audio)

3. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. Stop Letting Everything Affect You by Daniel Chidiac, narrated by the author (Undercover Publishing House Pty Ltd)

5. The Holy Bible: King James Version by King James Bible, performed by Scott Brick, Prentice Onayemi, Ellen Archer, LJ Ganser, Jennifer Van Dyck and Suzanne Toren (Audible Studios)

6. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

7. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., narrated by Sean Pratt (Penguin Audio)

8. Strangers by Belle Burden, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

9. Don’t Believe Everything You Think (Expanded Edition) by Joseph Nguyen, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

10. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

Fiction

1. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (Full-Cast Edition) by J.K. Rowling, performed by Hugh Laurie, James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson, Michelle Gomez, Riz Ahmed, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Leo Woodall, Alex Hassell, Simon Pegg, Mark Addy, Daniel Mays, Cush Jumbo, Jaxon Knopf, Rhys Mulligan, Nina Barker-Francis and Full Cast (Pottermore Publishing and Audible Studios)

2. Operation Bounce House by Matt Dinniman, narrated by Travis Baldree and Jeff Hays (Penguin Audio)

3. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

4. Woman Down by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Sarah Naughton (Brilliance Audio)

5. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans, narrated by Maggi-Meg Reed, Jane Oppenheimer, Carly Robins, Jeff Ebner, David Pittu, Chris Andrew Ciulla, Mark Bramhall, Petrea Burchard, Robert Petkoff, Kimberly Farr, Cerris Morgan-Moyer, Peter Ganim, Jade Wheeler and Various (Random House Audio)

6. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi, narrated by David Morse (Simon Maverick)

7. Dear Debbie by Freida McFadden, narrated by Julia Whelan, January LaVoy and Scott Brick (Dreamscape Media)

8. My Husband’s Wife by Alice Feeney, narrated by Bel Powley, Henry Rowley and Richard Armitage (Macmillan Audio)

9. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

10. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (Full-Cast Edition) by J.K. Rowling, performed by Hugh Laurie, Matthew Macfadyen, Riz Ahmed, Michelle Gomez, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Simon Pegg, Cush Jumbo, Iwan Rheon, Frankie Treadaway, Max Lester, Arabella Stanton, Mark Addy, Matt Berry, David Holmes, Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Full Cast (Pottermore Publishing and Audible Studios)

