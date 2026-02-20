How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 2/20/2026

Wall Street kept calm after the Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs, and stocks ticked higher.

The S&P 500 added 0.7% Friday. It had been flipping between small gains and losses before the court’s ruling, following discouraging reports showing slowing growth for the U.S. economy and faster inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.5%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.9%.

Trading was tentative across markets after the ruling and after Trump pledged to put tariffs on other countries using other avenues. Treasury yields largely held steady in the bond market.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 47.62 points, or 0.7%, to 6,909.51.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 230.81 points, or 0.5%, to 49,625.97.

The Nasdaq composite rose 203.34 points, or 0.9%, to 22,886.07.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 1.31 points, less than 0.1%, to 2,663.78.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 73.34 points, or 1.1%.

The Dow is up 125.04 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 339.40 points, or 1.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 17.08 points, or 0.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 64.01 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is up 1,562.68 points, or 3.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 355.92 points, or 1.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 181.87 points, or 7.3%.

The Associated Press