US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Correspondent” by Virginia Evans (Crown)

2. “The Astral Library” by Kate Quinn (Morrow)

3. “The Hard Line” by Mark Greaney (Berkley)

4. “Crown of War and Shadow” by J.R. Ward (Bramble)

5. “Cross and Sampson” by Patterson/Sitts (Little, Brown)

6. “Operation Bounce House” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

7. “Agnes Aubert’s Mystical Cat Shelter” by Heather Fawcett (Del Rey)

8. “Alchemised” by SenLinYu (Del Rey)

9. “The Widow” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

10. “The Devil’s Bible” by Steve Berry (Grand Central)

11. “My Husband’s Wife” by Alice Feeney (Pine & Cedar)

12. “The Night Prince” by Lauren Palphreyman (Bloom)

13. “Half His Age” by Jennette McCurdy (Ballantine)

14. “Throne of Nightmares” by Kerri Maniscalco (Little, Brown)

15. “It’s Not Her” by Mary Kubica (Park Row)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Stripped Down” by Bunnie Xo (Dey Street)

2. “Be Your Own Bestie” by Misha Brown (Hay House)

3. “Nobody’s Girl” by Virginia Roberts Giuffre (Knopf)

4. “Manufacturing Delusion” by Buck Sexton (Sentinel)

5. “The Look” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

6. “Stop, in the Name of God” by Charlie Kirk (Winning Team)

7. “American Struggle” by Jon Meacham (Random House)

8. “The Joy Exchange” by Laura Hope Whitaker (Wiley)

9. “Heal Your Hurting Mind” by Craig Groeschel (Zondervan)

10. “The Greatest Sentence Ever Written” by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

11. “How to Test Negative for Stupid” by John Kennedy (Broadside)

12. “A Hymn to Life” by Gisèle Pelicot (Penguin Press)

13. “The Invisible Coup” by Peter Schweizer (Harper)

14. “Of Course It’s Good!” by Jessica Secrest (Page Street)

15. “Bottom Shelf” by Fred Minnick (Sourcebooks)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Theo of Golden” by Allen Levi (Atria)

2. “Dear Debbie” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

3. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 29″ by Gege Akutami (Viz)

4. “Dungeon Crawler Carl” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

5. “Woman Down” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

6. “The Lion Beneath the Fade” by Sebastian Bastian (Advantage)

7. “Two Can Play” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

8. “A Killing Cold” by Kate Alice Marshall (Pine & Cedar)

9. “Picking Daisies on Sundays” by Liana Cincotti (Forever)

10. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

11. “Just for the Cameras” by Meghan Quinn (Bloom)

12. “King” by S.J. Tilly (Amara)

13. “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

14. “Half City” by Kate Golden (Ace)

15. “Wuthering Heights (media tie-in)” by Emily Brontë (Penguin Books)

_____

By The Associated Press