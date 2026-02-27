Skip to main content
How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 2/27/2026

By AP News

U.S. stocks sank as Wall Street kept punishing companies that could become losers in the AI revolution. A surprisingly discouraging update on inflation also hurt the market Friday, while oil prices climbed along with worries about tensions between the United States and Iran.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% and closed out just its second losing month in the last 10. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.1%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.9%.

Block’s stock soared after cutting nearly half its workforce because it said AI tools can replace them. Netflix jumped after abandoning its bid for Warner Bros. Discovery.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 29.98 points, or 0.4%, to 6,878.88.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 521.28 points, or 1.1%, to 48,977.92.

The Nasdaq composite fell 210.17 points, or 0.9%, to 22,668.21.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 44.93 points, or 1.7% to 2,632.36.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 30.63 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is down 648.05 points, or 1.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 217.86 points, or 1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 31.42 points, or 1.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 33.38 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is up 914.63 points, or 1.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 573.78 points, or 2.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 150.45 points, or 6.1%.

The Associated Press

