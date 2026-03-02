Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
64.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

House panel releases videos of Bill and Hillary Clinton answering questions about Epstein

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Epstein Clintons Scandal

Epstein Clintons Scandal

Photo Icon View Photos

WASHINGTON (AP) — Videos of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton answering questions about convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were released Monday by a House committee investigating the late financier.

The recordings of the depositions, which spanned hours over two days last week, show how both Clintons distanced themselves from Epstein. Bill Clinton told the committee that he had ended his relationship with Epstein years before the financier entered a guilty plea in 2008 to soliciting prostitution from an underage girl.

The former Democratic president said he first remembered meeting Epstein when he flew aboard his private jet in 2002 for the Clintons’ humanitarian work, and they parted ways the year after.

“There’s nothing that I saw when I was around him that made me realize he was trafficking women,” Bill Clinton told the committee.

Epstein visited the White House numerous times during Clinton’s presidency and there are photos of them shaking hands, but Bill Clinton said he did not recall those interactions.

Hillary Clinton said she never even recalled meeting Epstein.

Still, they faced hours of questioning under oath from lawmakers who are searching for accountability for anyone who was aware or ignored Epstein’s abuse of underage girls.

By STEPHEN GROVES
Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.