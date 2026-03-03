US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. The Crossroads by C. J. Box (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books)

3. The Hard Line by Mark Greaney (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown)

5. More Than Enough by Anna Quindlen (Random House Publishing Group)

6. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Random House Publishing Group)

7. It’s Not Her by Mary Kubica (Park Row Books)

8. Cross and Sampson by Brian Sitts & James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company)

9. Nobody’s Girl by Virginia Roberts Giuffre (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

10. Cold Zero by Brad Thor (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. Project Hail Mary (Unabridged) by Andy Weir (Audible)

2. You Better Believe I’m Gonna Talk About It by Lisa Rinna (HarperCollins Publishers)

3. Stripped Down by Bunnie Xo (HarperCollins Publishers)

4. The Intruder by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

5. Theo of Golden (Unabridged) by Allen Levi (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

6. Dear Debbie by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

7. My Husband’s Wife by Alice Feeney (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC)

8. The Correspondent: A Novel (Unabridged) by Virginia Evans (Penguin Random House, LLC)

9. The Crossroads (Joe Pickett) by C. J. Box (Recorded Books, Inc.)

10. The Housemaid’s Secret by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

By The Associated Press