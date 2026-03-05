US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Crossroads” by C.J. Box (Putnam)

2. “The Correspondent” by Virginia Evans (Crown)

3. “Kin” by Tayari Jones (Knopf)

4. “Cross and Sampson” by Patterson/Sitts (Little, Brown)

5. “Alchemised” by SenLinYu (Del Rey)

6. “The Widow” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

7. “My Husband’s Wife” by Alice Feeney (Pine & Cedar)

8. “The Astral Library” by Kate Quinn (Morrow)

9. “More Than Enough” by Anna Quindlen (Random House)

10. “Half His Age” by Jennette McCurdy (Ballantine)

11. “It’s Not Her” by Mary Kubica (Park Row)

12. “The First Time I Saw Him” by Laura Dave (Scribner)

13. “The Red Winter” by Cameron Sullivan (Tor)

14. “The Secret of Secrets” by Dan Brown (Doubleday)

15. “Operation Bounce House” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Stripped Down” by Bunnie Xo (Dey Street)

2. “A World Appears” by Michael Pollan (Penguin Press)

3. “We the Women” by Norah O’Donnell (Ballantine)

4. “Survivor” by Jeff Probst (Simon & Schuster)

5. “If There Is No God” by Dennis Prager (Broadside)

6. “Hormone Havoc” by Amy Shah (Harvest)

7. “Nobody’s Girl” by Virginia Roberts Giuffre (Knopf)

8. “You Better Believe I’m Gonna Talk About It” by Lisa Rinna (Dey Street)

9. “Runnin’ Down a Dream” by Bill Gurley (Crown Currency)

10. “Stop, in the Name of God” by Charlie Kirk (Winning Team)

11. “All About Allergies” by Zachary Rubin (Plume)

12. “A Leader Worth Following” by Benjamin Granger (Wiley)

13. “Be Your Own Bestie” by Misha Brown (Hay House)

14. “If the Tree Could Speak” by Tebow/Ruiz (Thomas Nelson)

15. “American Struggle” by Jon Meacham (Random House)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Theo of Golden” by Allen Levi (Atria)

2. “And Now, Back to You” by B.K. Borison (Berkley)

3. “Dear Debbie” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

4. “Dungeon Crawler Carl” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

5. “Woman Down” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

6. “We Did Not Care” by Brian Nemhauser (Triumph)

7. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 29″ by Gege Akutami (Viz)

8. “Beauty and the Demon (deluxe ed.)” by Aurora Ascher (Kensington)

9. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)

10. “Joey” by Sadie Kincaid (Mira)

11. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

12. “Broken by Daylight” by Elizabeth Helen (Bloom)

13. “The Tenant” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

14. “Two Can Play” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

15. “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

By The Associated Press