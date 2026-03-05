1 recovered and 1 missing after fishing vessel overturns off Cape Cod

BOSTON (AP) — A commercial fishing vessel overturned off Cape Cod on Thursday, prompting a search in which one person was recovered from the water and the other is still missing, U.S. Coast Guard officials said.

The person who was recovered was “transported to higher medical care,” Coast Guard spokesperson Keira Shantry said.

Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England received a notification just before noon that the vessel Yankee Rose was overturned about three nautical miles (3.5 miles) northeast of Race Point in Provincetown, Shantry said. Coast Guard crews arrived on the scene along with local agencies minutes later, Shantry said.

One of the people on board has been transported for medical care while the search for the other person is ongoing, Shantry said.

The Yankee Rose, docked at a pier, was also the site of a police response on February 26 in which police and firefighters responded to a report of an unresponsive person on board, Provincetown Police Department said in a statement.

Responders found two people passed out due to what appeared to be carbon monoxide exposure, Boston radio station WBUR reported. The two people and six others — five emergency responders and a harbormaster — were sent to a hospital to be evaluated for carbon monoxide exposure. All eight were discharged by the following day.

Provincetown is located at the end of Cape Cod, about 115 miles (185 km) from Boston and 150 miles (241 km) from Gloucester by car. Gloucester was the site of a marine disaster earlier this winter when a commercial fishing boat called the Lily Jean sank, killing all seven people on board.