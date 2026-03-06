Search ends for survivors after fishing vessel sank off Cape Cod, killing 2

BOSTON (AP) — The search has been called off for any survivors after a commercial fishing vessel with two people aboard sank off Cape Cod, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday.

Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England received a notification just before noon Thursday that the vessel Yankee Rose was overturned about three nautical miles (3.5 miles) northeast of Race Point in Provincetown. Coast Guard crews arrived on the scene along with local agencies minutes later.

One person was recovered from the boat but on Friday, the town manager of Provincetown, Alex Morse, said that person had died without providing any further information. The search for the second person was suspended Friday afternoon after 21 hours.

“We express our deepest condolences for the family and loved ones,” the Coast Guard said in a statement.

The sinking comes just over a month after the Lily Jean sank off Gloucester, killing all seven aboard. The 72-foot (22-meter) vessel was returning to port early Jan. 30 to repair fishing gear when it sank in frigid Atlantic waters off the historic fishing port of Gloucester.

“I’m heartbroken by the news that the fishing vessel Yankee Rose was found capsized, and my prayers are with the loved ones of the crew, first responders and our entire fishing community during this incredibly difficult time,” Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said in statement.

“This is another devastating reminder of the dangers that come with life at sea and another tragedy for Massachusetts’ fishing industry and the families who make their living on the water, especially so soon after the loss of the Lily Jean in Gloucester,” she added.

Morse wrote on Facebook how he was “deeply saddened” by the boat’s sinking.

“Provincetown has a long and proud maritime history, and fishing has always been a central part of our community’s identity,” he wrote. “The fishing community is a close-knit one, where the dangers of the sea are well understood and deeply respected. We know the loss of these fellow fishermen will no doubt be deeply felt by many here who share that bond.”

The Yankee Rose, docked at a pier, was also the site of a police response on February 26 in which police and firefighters responded to a report of an unresponsive person on board, Provincetown Police Department said in a statement.

Responders found two people passed out due to what appeared to be carbon monoxide exposure, Boston radio station WBUR reported. The two people and six others — five emergency responders and a harbormaster — were sent to a hospital to be evaluated for carbon monoxide exposure. All eight were discharged by the following day.

Morse said he didn’t believe the sinking Thursday was connected to carbon monoxide exposure but referred any further questions to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office. A spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Provincetown is located at the end of Cape Cod, about 115 miles (185 km) from Boston and 150 miles (241 km) from Gloucester by car.

By MICHAEL CASEY

Associated Press