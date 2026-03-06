Skip to main content
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 3/6/2026

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Oil shot to its highest price since 2023 after surging again because of the Iran war, and a weak update on the U.S. job market knocked stocks lower to cap Wall Street’s worst week since October.

The S&P 500 dropped 1.3% Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged as many as 945 points before finishing with a loss of roughly 450, and the Nasdaq composite sank 1.6%.

The combination of a weak economy and high inflation is a worst-case scenario for investors because the Federal Reserve has no good tool to fix both problems at the same time.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 90.69 points, or 1.3%, to 6,740.02.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 453.19 points, or 0.9%, to 47,501.55.

The Nasdaq composite fell 361.31 points, or 1.6%, to 22,387.68.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 60.27 points, or 2.3% to 2,525.30.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 138.86 points, or 2%.

The Dow is down 1,476.37 points, or 3%.

The Nasdaq is down 280.53 points, or 1.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 107.06 points, or 4.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 105.48 points, or 1.5%.

The Dow is down 561.74 points, or 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 854.31 points, or 3.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 43.39 points, or 1.7%.

The Associated Press

