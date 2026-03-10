How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 3/10/2026

U.S. stocks eased lower as investors wait for the next signal on when the war with Iran may end.

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% Tuesday after giving up an early gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite was essentially flat.

Oil prices pulled back from where they were in the final moments of the U.S. stock market’s trading late Monday. That was after they plunged from nearly $120 per barrel toward $90 on hopes for a quick end to the war.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 14.51 points, or 0.2%, to 6,781.48.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 34.29 points, or 0.1%, to 47,706.51.

The Nasdaq composite rose 1.16 points, or less than 0.1%, to 22,697.10.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 5.59 points, or 0.2% to 2,548.08.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 41.46 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is up 204.96 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 309.42 points, or 1.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 22.78 points, or 0.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 64.02 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is down 356.78 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 544.89 points, or 2.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 66.17 points, or 2.7%.

The Associated Press