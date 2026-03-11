How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 3/11/2026

Most U.S. stocks fell, but the market remained calm, even as the price of oil got back to rising.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% Wednesday for a second day of modest moves following what had been a wild stretch caused by the war with Iran. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.6%, and the Nasdaq composite edged up 0.1%.

Oracle limited Wall Street’s losses after it jumped following a strong profit report. Oil prices climbed even though the International Energy Agency said its members will release a record amount of crude from stockpiles set aside for emergencies. Treasury yields rose.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 5.68 points, or 0.1%, to 6,775.80.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 289.24 points, or 0.6%, to 47,417.27.

The Nasdaq composite rose 19.03 points, or 0.1%, to 22,716.13.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 5.18 points, or 0.2% to 2,542.90.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 35.78 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is down 84.28 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 328.46 points, or 1.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 17.59 points, or 0.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 69.70 points, or 1%.

The Dow is down 646.02 points, or 1.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 525.86 points, or 2.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 60.99 points, or 2.5%.

The Associated Press