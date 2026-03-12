US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Correspondent” by Virginia Evans (Crown)

2. “Dire Bound” by Sable Sorensen (Requited)

3. “Felicia’s Favorites” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

4. “My Husband’s Wife” by Alice Feeney (Pine & Cedar)

5. “Between Two Fires” by Christopher Buehlman (Tor Nightfire)

6. “Kin” by Tayari Jones (Knopf)

7. “The Crossroads” by C.J. Box (Putnam)

8. “Cross and Sampson” by Patterson/Sitts (Little, Brown)

9. “When He Was Wicked (deluxe ed.)” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

10. “Alchemised” by SenLinYu (Del Rey)

11. “The Widow” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

12. “The Library of Amorlin (deluxe ed.)” by Kalyn Josephson (Erewhon)

13. “Lady Tremaine” by Rachel Hochhauser (St. Martin’s)

14. “The Duke and I (deluxe ed.)” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

15. “It’s Not Her” by Mary Kubica (Park Row)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “You with the Sad Eyes” by Christina Applegate (Little, Brown)

2. “The King Is Coming” by John Bevere (Thomas Nelson)

3. “Stripped Down” by Bunnie Xo (Dey Street)

4. “Maxi’s Kitchen” by Maxine Sharf (Clarkson Potter)

5. “The High-Protein Plate” by Rachael DeVaux (Simon Element)

6. “If the Tree Could Speak” by Tebow/Ruiz (Thomas Nelson)

7. “Nobody’s Girl” by Virginia Roberts Giuffre (Knopf)

8. “The Lie You Don’t Know You Believe” by Jennie Allen (Thomas Nelson)

9. “The Hunger Code” by Jason Fung (Greystone)

10. “We the Women” by Norah O’Donnell (Ballantine)

11. “The Voice in My Head Is God” by 2 Chainz (Black Privilege)

12. “Runnin’ Down a Dream” by Bill Gurley (Crown Currency)

13. “Stop, in the Name of God” by Charlie Kirk (Winning Team)

14. “You Better Believe I’m Gonna Talk About It” by Lisa Rinna (Dey Street)

15. “Strangers” by Belle Burden (Dial)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Theo of Golden” by Allen Levi (Atria)

2. “Just Friends” by Haley Pham (Atria)

3. “Want to Know a Secret?” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

4. “Dear Debbie” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

5. “In Her Own League” by Liz Tomforde (Amara)

6. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 20″ by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Viz)

7. “Dungeon Crawler Carl” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

8. “Strange Buildings” by Uketsu (HarperVia)

9. “Across the Vanishing Sky” by Catherine Cowles (Bloom)

10. “Woman Down” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

11. “Dragon Ball Super, Vol. 24″ by Toriyama/Toyotarou (Viz)

12. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

13. “And Now, Back to You” by B.K. Borison (Berkley)

14. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)

15. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 29″ by Gege Akutami (Viz)

_____

By The Associated Press