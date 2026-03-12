How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 3/12/2026

Worries about the war with Iran sent oil prices back to $100 per barrel and stocks sinking worldwide.
The S&P 500 fell 1.5% Thursday and returned to big swings following a couple days of relative calm. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.6%, and the Nasdaq composite sank 1.8%.
The center of action was again the oil market, where the price of a barrel of Brent crude got as high as $101.59. Treasury yields climbed in the bond market on worries about higher inflation and fewer cuts to interest rates by the Federal Reserve.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 fell 103.18 points, or 1.5%, to 6,672.62.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 739.42 points, or 1.6%, to 46,677.85.
The Nasdaq composite fell 404.16 points, or 1.8%, to 22,311.98.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 53.91 points, or 2.1% to 2,488.99.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 67.40 points, or 1%.
The Dow is down 823.70 points, or 1.7%.
The Nasdaq is down 75.70 points, or 0.3%.
The Russell 2000 is down 36.31 points, or 1.4%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 172.88 points, or 2.5%.
The Dow is down 1,385.44 points, or 2.9%.
The Nasdaq is down 930.01 points, or 4%.
The Russell 2000 is up 7.08 points, or 0.3%.
The Associated Press