Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
74.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 3/12/2026

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Worries about the war with Iran sent oil prices back to $100 per barrel and stocks sinking worldwide.

The S&P 500 fell 1.5% Thursday and returned to big swings following a couple days of relative calm. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.6%, and the Nasdaq composite sank 1.8%.

The center of action was again the oil market, where the price of a barrel of Brent crude got as high as $101.59. Treasury yields climbed in the bond market on worries about higher inflation and fewer cuts to interest rates by the Federal Reserve.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 103.18 points, or 1.5%, to 6,672.62.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 739.42 points, or 1.6%, to 46,677.85.

The Nasdaq composite fell 404.16 points, or 1.8%, to 22,311.98.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 53.91 points, or 2.1% to 2,488.99.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 67.40 points, or 1%.

The Dow is down 823.70 points, or 1.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 75.70 points, or 0.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 36.31 points, or 1.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 172.88 points, or 2.5%.

The Dow is down 1,385.44 points, or 2.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 930.01 points, or 4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 7.08 points, or 0.3%.

The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.