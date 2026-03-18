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NYPD says officer who guards mayor’s home is suspended after shooting a man while off duty

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By AP News
NYPD Off Duty Shooting

NYPD Off Duty Shooting

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NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police officer who works security at the mayor’s residence and City Hall has been suspended after the department says he shot a man in the head while off duty, police said Wednesday.

Police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Monday in the Bronx after the officer interacted with several men about a stolen car. The officer has not been publicly named and has not been arrested or charged with a crime, police said.

The 30-year-old victim was hospitalized in critical condition. Police did not release the victim’s name.

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department said the shooting is under investigation by the department’s Force Investigation Division, and the officer was suspended without pay.

A spokesperson for Mayor Zohran Mamdani referred questions to the police department. The city’s official mayoral residence is a stately home known as Gracie Mansion.

Ada Gomez, a manager of a bar across the street from where the shooting occurred, said one of the establishment’s windows was hit and cracked, though no one inside was hurt.

“Imagine if someone was sitting in that window at that time,” Gomez said.

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