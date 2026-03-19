US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Judge Stone” by Davis/Patterson (Little, Brown)

2. “The Wings That Bind (deluxe ed.)” by Briar Boleyn (Mira)

3. “The Correspondent” by Virginia Evans (Crown)

4. “Kin” by Tayari Jones (Knopf)

5. “My Husband’s Wife” by Alice Feeney (Pine & Cedar)

6. “The Crossroads” by C.J. Box (Putnam)

7. “Felicia’s Favorites” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

8. “Between Two Fires” by Christopher Buehlman (Tor Nightfire)

9. “Alchemised” by SenLinYu (Del Rey)

10. “The Widow” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

11. “Cross and Sampson” by Patterson/Sitts (Little, Brown)

12. “The Gate of the Feral Gods” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

13. “Dire Bound” by Sable Sorensen (Requited)

14. “The Secret of Secrets” by Dan Brown (Doubleday)

15. “Terms and Conditions (collector’s ed.)” by Lauren Asher (Bloom)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Nothing Is Impossible with God” by Shannon Bream (Harper Influence)

2. “Getting Naked” by Valerie Bertinelli (Harper Wave)

3. “Stripped Down” by Bunnie Xo (Dey Street)

4. “Nobody’s Girl” by Virginia Roberts Giuffre (Knopf)

5. “You with the Sad Eyes” by Christina Applegate (Little, Brown)

6. “The King Is Coming” by John Bevere (Thomas Nelson)

7. “Apple” by David Pogue (Simon & Schuster)

8. “A World Appears” by Michael Pollan (Penguin Press)

9. “Eat to Hustle” by Robin Arzón (Voracious)

10. “We the Women” by Norah O’Donnell (Ballantine)

11. “The Best Dog in the World” by Alice Hoffman (Scribner)

12. “How to Test Negative for Stupid” by John Kennedy (Broadside)

13. “Strangers” by Belle Burden (Dial)

14. “The High-Protein Plate” by Rachael DeVaux (Simon Element)

15. “If the Tree Could Speak” by Tebow/Ruiz (Thomas Nelson)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Theo of Golden” by Allen Levi (Atria)

2. “Mistakes Were Made” by Lucy Score (Bloom)

3. “Want to Know a Secret?” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

4. “Dear Debbie” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

5. “Dungeon Crawler Carl” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

6. “Blood & Roses” by Callie Hart (Grand Central)

7. “Just Friends” by Haley Pham (Atria)

8. “Psycho Beasts” by Jasmine Mas (Mira)

9. “Woman Down” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

10. “Strange Buildings” by Uketsu (HarperVia)

11. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

12. “One Piece, Vol. 111″ by Eiichiro Oda (Viz)

13. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)

14. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 29″ by Gege Akutami (Viz)

15. “In Her Own League” by Liz Tomforde (Amara)

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By The Associated Press