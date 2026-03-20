Boston transit station incident sends 6 to hospital

BOSTON (AP) — Six people were taken to the hospital after an incident at a Boston transit station Friday drew a large police presence and prompted the partial shutdown of the facility.

The incident happened late Friday morning at the Forest Hills station in the city’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood and involved a transit officer, City Councilor Benjamin Weber posted on X. Multiple units from Boston EMS responded and six people were transported to area hospitals, a spokesperson said in a statement.

The facility’s upper busway was shut down around 11:15 a.m., with service rerouted to another section.

A Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority police dispatcher declined to answer any questions over the phone. Emails seeking information were sent to media addresses for the MBTA. A Boston Police dispatcher said city police were assisting MBTA police.

Video posted online showed more than a dozen police vehicles and at least two ambulances outside the station. Officers could be seen standing behind yellow police tape cordoning off a wide area outside the station entrance.