Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
79.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Boston transit station incident sends 6 to hospital

Sponsored by:
By AP News

BOSTON (AP) — Six people were taken to the hospital after an incident at a Boston transit station Friday drew a large police presence and prompted the partial shutdown of the facility.

The incident happened late Friday morning at the Forest Hills station in the city’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood and involved a transit officer, City Councilor Benjamin Weber posted on X. Multiple units from Boston EMS responded and six people were transported to area hospitals, a spokesperson said in a statement.

The facility’s upper busway was shut down around 11:15 a.m., with service rerouted to another section.

A Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority police dispatcher declined to answer any questions over the phone. Emails seeking information were sent to media addresses for the MBTA. A Boston Police dispatcher said city police were assisting MBTA police.

Video posted online showed more than a dozen police vehicles and at least two ambulances outside the station. Officers could be seen standing behind yellow police tape cordoning off a wide area outside the station entrance.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.