DoorDash offers added payments to US and Canadian drivers as gas prices soar

DoorDash is offering extra compensation to U.S. and Canadian drivers as part of a temporary program to help offset rising gas prices.

The San Francisco-based delivery company announced the program Monday as the national average price for gas hit $3.96 per gallon in the U.S., according to AAA. That’s 35% higher than one month ago.

DoorDash said U.S. drivers with a DoorDash debit card will earn 10% cash back on any gas purchase, up from the usual rate of 2%. More than half of DoorDash drivers have the card, the company said.

The company said drivers who travel 125 miles or more while making deliveries will also receive a weekly fuel payment, starting at $5 and up to a maximum of $15.

In Canada, DoorDash drivers will receive up to $36 Canadian dollars per week based on the miles they travel to make deliveries.

DoorDash said both programs will remain in effect through April 26. It announced a similar gas price relief program in Australia late last week.

It’s not yet clear if rivals will match DoorDash’s payments. GrubHub said last week that it is keeping a close eye on gas prices. Messages seeking comment were left Monday with Uber.

By DEE-ANN DURBIN

AP Business Writer