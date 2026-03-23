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How major US stock indexes fared Monday 3/23/2026

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By AP News

A cautious relief swept through financial markets after President Donald Trump said the United States has talked with Iran about a possible end to their war.

Oil prices eased Monday, and stock prices jumped on Wall Street following severe losses taken elsewhere in the world before Trump’s announcement. The S&P 500 rallied 1.1% for its best day since the war began. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.4%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 1.4%.

Brent crude fell back below $100 per barrel. But the moves were even sharper in the morning, before Iranian officials denied that talks were underway with the United States.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 74.52 points, or 1.1%, to 6,581.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 631 points, or 1.4%, to 46,208.47.

The Nasdaq composite rose 299.15 points, or 1.4%, to 21,946.76.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 55.78 points, or 2.3% to 2,494.23.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 264.50 points, or 3.9%.

The Dow is down 1,854.82 points, or 3.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,295.23 points, or 5.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 12.32 points, or 0.5%.

The Associated Press

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