Estee Lauder confirms talks with Spanish perfume maker Puig

NEW YORK (AP) — Estee Lauder and the perfume maker Puig are in merger talks that would potentially put brands like MAC, Clinique, Charlotte Tilbury and Jean Paul Gaultier under one roof.

Estee Lauder Cos. confirmed the discussions but said that no agreement has been reached with the century-old Spanish company.

Estee Lauder has been attempting to staunch a slide in sales with revenue falling in each of the past three years. The New York company said in 2025 that it could possibly cut as many as 7,000 jobs by fiscal 2026, more than 11% of its workforce. CEO Stéphane de La Faverie said at the time that Estee Lauder was transforming its operating model to be “leaner, faster, and more agile.”

Puig oversees makeup, skin care and fragrance brands like Nina Ricci, Jean Paul Gaultier and Dr. Barbara Sturm. The company went public on the Madrid Stock Exchange in early 2024. Its stock jumped more than 15% in Tuesday trading.

A merger between Estee Lauder and Puig would create a company valued at more than $40 billion, Jeffries’ Sydney Wagner said wrote, and would give the New York company a stronger position in fragrances, which make up most of Puig’s portfolio.

And while fragrances remains a strong category, Wagner said competition from indie brands is intensifying and L’Oreal has boosted its position.

Shares of Estee Lauder climbed slightly in premarket trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN

AP Business Writer