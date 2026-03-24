Melania Trump hosts world counterparts and tech reps to discuss children, education and technology

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump on Tuesday called on nations to work together to improve access to education and technology for children around the world, delivering her plea as she addressed a gathering of her counterparts from more than 40 countries.

The first lady’s Fostering the Future Together initiative, which she announced last year, and an inaugural two-day summit that she opened Tuesday are examples of how Melania Trump has expanded her portfolio to embrace global issues.

“As people we dream. As leaders we progress. As nations we will build,” she said in opening remarks. “Beginning today, let’s accelerate our new global alliance, this bond, to positively impact the progress of our children.”

She called on participants to host regional meetings, conduct research studies, begin new partnerships and collaborate with other member countries “to cultivate the skills young people need to be successful in this rapidly evolving world.”

She said the goal of empowering children will be achieved by creating innovative programs, advocating for supportive education policies, sponsoring tech-focused legislation and building strong public-private partnerships.

“This room is filled with extraordinary human capital,” the first lady said. She urged the leaders seated around a large U-shaped table in a State Department auditorium to “harness it to elevate your children, to empower your people and to accelerate your economies.”

The first lady departed the summit after her remarks. A spokesperson, Nick Clemens, said she looked forward to hosting the group for a roundtable at the White House on Wednesday.

Participants came from countries in Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The gathering also included technology companies such as Microsoft, Google and OpenAI, who were meeting with attendees during a lunch that was closed to press coverage.

Among those participating were Olena Zelenska, the spouse of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Sara Netanyahu, the wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The working session featured panelists making presentations about what their countries are doing in four areas: AI in education, education technology tools, digital literacy and online safety.

Zelenska said during the artificial intelligence session that “education is no longer one size fits all” and that Ukraine is working to integrate AI throughout the country, including in education.

Netanyahu, who spoke during the panel on online protection and safety, said children cannot navigate the digital world on their own. “They need protection,” she said.

Melania Trump announced the Fostering the Future Together initiative during the U.N. General Assembly session last fall, declaring that the mission of the global coalition of nations is “to ensure that every child can flourish in the digital era.”

The first lady has also been working to help reunite children with their families after they were separated because of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press