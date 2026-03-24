How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 3/24/2026

U.S. stock indexes slipped and gave back some of their rallies from the day before, while oil prices got back to rising.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% Tuesday after yo-yoing through the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite sank 0.8%.

Oil prices clawed back some of their steep 10% drops from the prior day, while Treasury yields climbed in the bond market.

Markets regressed as attacks continued in the war with Iran, a day after President Donald Trump raised hopes a potential end to fighting could come soon.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 24.63 points, or 0.4%, to 6,556.37.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 84.41 points, or 0.2%, to 46,124.06.

The Nasdaq composite fell 184.87 points, or 0.8%, to 21,761.89.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 11.22 points, or 0.4% to 2,505.44.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 49.89 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow is up 546.59 points, or 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 114.28 points, or 0.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 66.99 points, or 2.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 289.13 points, or 4.2%.

The Dow is down 1,939.23 points, or 4%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,480.10 points, or 6.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 23.54 points, or 0.9%.

The Associated Press