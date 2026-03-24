Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
83.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 3/24/2026

Sponsored by:
By AP News

U.S. stock indexes slipped and gave back some of their rallies from the day before, while oil prices got back to rising.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% Tuesday after yo-yoing through the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite sank 0.8%.

Oil prices clawed back some of their steep 10% drops from the prior day, while Treasury yields climbed in the bond market.

Markets regressed as attacks continued in the war with Iran, a day after President Donald Trump raised hopes a potential end to fighting could come soon.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 24.63 points, or 0.4%, to 6,556.37.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 84.41 points, or 0.2%, to 46,124.06.

The Nasdaq composite fell 184.87 points, or 0.8%, to 21,761.89.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 11.22 points, or 0.4% to 2,505.44.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 49.89 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow is up 546.59 points, or 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 114.28 points, or 0.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 66.99 points, or 2.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 289.13 points, or 4.2%.

The Dow is down 1,939.23 points, or 4%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,480.10 points, or 6.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 23.54 points, or 0.9%.

The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.