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3 killed in helicopter crash on the Hawaiian island of Kauai

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By AP News
Hawaii Helicopter Crash

Hawaii Helicopter Crash

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HANALEI, Hawaii (AP) — A helicopter crashed on a remote beach on the Hawaiian island of Kauai, killing three people and injuring two others, authorities said.

The helicopter was carrying one pilot and four passengers when it crashed Thursday afternoon at Kalalau Beach, the Kauai Fire Department said. The beach is on the Na Pali Coast on Kauai’s north shore.

Police said three people died and two others were transported to Wilcox Medical Center for treatment.

Officials identified the helicopter as being operated by Airborne Aviation,

Helicopter tours are a popular way to explore the cliffs, beaches and waterfalls lining the Na Pali Coast, which is otherwise only accessible by hiking or boat.

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