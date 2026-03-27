How major US stock indexes fared Friday 3/27/2026

U.S. stocks closed out their worst week since the Iran war began and their fifth losing week in a row.

The S&P 500 fell 1.7% and is now 8.7% below the all-time high it reached in January. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.7%, and the Nasdaq composite sank 2.1%.

Crude oil prices rose again with no clear end in sight for the conflict.

Investors fear that the war will disrupt the Persian Gulf’s energy industry for a long time, setting off a punishing wave of global inflation by keeping large amounts of oil and natural gas out of global markets.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 108.31 points, or 1.7%, to 6,368.85.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 793.47 points, or 1.7%, to 45,166.64.

The Nasdaq composite fell 459.72 points, or 2.1%, to 20,948.36.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 43.63 points, or 1.7% to 2,449.70.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 137.63 points, or 2.1%.

The Dow is down 410.83 points, or 1.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 699.25 points, or 3.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 11.24 points, or 0.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 476.65 points, or 7%.

The Dow is down 2,896.65 points, or 6%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,293.63 points, or 9.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 32.21 points, or 1.3%.

The Associated Press