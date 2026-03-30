How major US stock indexes fared Monday 3/30/2026

U.S. stocks fell again as oil prices keep climbing because of uncertainty about when the war with Iran could end.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% Monday and deepened its losses to pull 9.1% below its record set early this year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.7%.

Caution was prevalent throughout markets. After jumping to an initial gain of 0.9%, the S&P 500 quickly erased nearly all of it before seesawing lower. Indexes rose in Europe but fell sharply in some Asian markets, while the price of U.S. oil topped $100 per barrel.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 25.13 points, or 0.4%, to 6,343.72.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 49.50 points, or 0.1%, to 45,216.14.

The Nasdaq composite fell 153.72 points, or 0.7%, to 20,794.64.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 35.69 points, or 1.5% to 2,414.01.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 501.78 points, or 7.3%.

The Dow is down 2,847.15 points, or 5.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,447.35 points, or 10.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 67.90 points, or 2.7%.

The Associated Press