Retired NYPD sergeant arrested in corruption probe linked to city lawmaker and governor’s aide

NEW YORK (AP) — A retired New York City police sergeant whose company provided security to the city’s migrant shelters has been indicted on bribery charges in a corruption investigation linked to a New York City Council member and an aide to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Edouardo St. Fort was arrested in Massachusetts on Tuesday, court records show. His bribery case, filed in Brooklyn federal court, remained under seal as of Tuesday morning. A message seeking comment was left for a lawyer assigned to represent St. Fort.

St. Fort and his company, Fort NYC Security, had been named in a federal search warrant obtained by The Associated Press that sought information about whether City Council member Farah Louis and her sister, Hochul aide Debbie Louis, accepted bribes or kickbacks in connection with the appropriation of city funds for a migrant shelter operator. Debbie Louis has been placed on leave, the governor’s office said.

According to St. Fort’s arrest warrant, he is under indictment on charges of conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States, bribery involving programs receiving federal funds, and violating a law prohibiting interstate travel for unlawful activities.

Records show Fort NYC Security was a subcontractor to two nonprofit organizations that provide homeless services to the city, BHRAGS Home Care Corp. and Bronx Family Network Inc. BHRAGS Home Care was also named in the search warrant. A spokesperson for the organization declined to comment.

According to city records, the city agreed to pay Fort NYC Security more than $7 million to provide security services from 2023 to 2027, including at a Bronx hotel used as a homeless shelter.

Records from the city comptroller’s office show that five of the six contracts awarded to Fort NYC Security were done so on an emergency basis, meaning the city did not have to solicit bids and award them to the lowest responsible bidder.

St. Fort retired from the NYPD in 2023, according to a police spokesperson.

Messages left for Farah Louis and Debbie Louis were not returned.

A spokesperson for the City Council said the legislative body “takes any potential misconduct extremely seriously.”

“New Yorkers deserve confidence in their government,” the spokesperson said. “It is essential that the federal investigation proceed fairly and expeditiously to bring this matter to a resolution.”

By JAKE OFFENHARTZ

Associated Press