US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Audible best-sellers for the week ending March 27:

Nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. Finding the Lost Girls by Paul Holes and Peter McDonnell, narrated by Paul Holes (Audible Originals)

3. You with the Sad Eyes by Christina Applegate, narrated by the author (Little, Brown & Company)

4. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

5. Stop Letting Everything Affect You by Daniel Chidiac, narrated by the author (Undercover Publishing House Pty Ltd)

6. Stripped Down by Bunnie Xo, narrated by the author (Dey Street Books)

7. Reparenting the Inner Child by Nicole LePera, narrated by Courtney Patterson and the author (Macmillan Audio)

8. Why Does Everybody Hate Me? by Alex Partridge, narrated by the author (Sheldon Press)

9. The Gales of November by John U. Bacon, narrated by Johnny Heller (Recorded Books)

10. Strangers by Belle Burden, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

Fiction

1. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

2. The Night We Met by Abby Jimenez, narrated by Teresa Palmer and Zachary Webber (Forever)

3. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi, narrated by David Morse (Simon Maverick)

4. Hunt the Villain by Rina Kent, narrated by Teddy Hamilton, Grayson Owens, Sebastian York, Brooke Daniels, Rose Dioro, Austin Stone, Shane East and full cast (Rina Kent, Blackthorn Books LLC)

5. Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)

6. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

7. Judge Stone by James Patterson and Viola Davis, narrated by Viola Davis (Little, Brown & Company)

8. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans, narrated by Maggi-Meg Reed, Jane Oppenheimer, Carly Robins, Jeff Ebner, David Pittu, Chris Andrew Ciulla, Mark Bramhall, Petrea Burchard, Robert Petkoff, Kimberly Farr, Cerris Morgan-Moyer, Peter Ganim, Jade Wheeler and Various (Random House Audio)

9. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (Full-Cast Edition) by J.K. Rowling, performed by Hugh Laurie, Keira Knightley, James McAvoy, Kit Harington, Ruth Wilson, Matthew Macfadyen, Michelle Gomez, Riz Ahmed, Leo Woodall, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Cush Jumbo, Simon Pegg, Jaxon Knopf, Rhys Mulligan, Nina Barker-Francis and Full Cast (Pottermore Publishing and Audible Studios)

10. Heart of a Goon by Jahquel J., narrated by Wesleigh Siobhan and Winston James (Recorded Books)

By The Associated Press