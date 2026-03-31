Bystander video shows handcuffed woman escape from half-opened Michigan police cruiser window

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) — A woman who shimmied out the rear window of a police cruiser while handcuffed and then fled over the weekend was arrested Tuesday, authorities in western Michigan said.

Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson identified the suspect as Kendra Aney, 38.

A bystander captured cellphone video Saturday of a woman climbing from the half-opened window of the Muskegon Heights police vehicle while officers looked through an SUV that she had been a passenger in.

The video, which was posted on social media, shows the woman first poking out her head and upper torso. She then squeezes her legs and feet through, drops to the ground and runs away along a residential street.

Muskegon Heights police said in a Facebook post that an officer on patrol saw a vehicle parked outside an abandoned business. The driver was identified, but the officer was unable to get the identity of the woman in the passenger seat.

A fingerprint scanner was used to confirm who she was, and the officer learned that she was wanted on a parole violation warrant. She was handcuffed with her hands behind her back and placed in the cruiser, according to police.

She made her getaway as officers continued investigating the parked SUV.

In the video, the man who shot it is heard saying, “Look, look, look. Y’all seeing it live. This is live,” as the woman runs away.

“They didn’t see this,” he continues as officers discover the woman is gone. The video does not show whether he attempted to alert police.

A break-in was reported later Saturday, and officers believe the woman who escaped was responsible.

Aney has been charged with felony third-degree home invasion, Hilson said.

She was not charged with escape from lawful custody, which is a misdemeanor, Hilson added.

Court records did not list an attorney for Aney. The Associated Press left a message seeking comment from the Muskegon County Public Defender office.

On Jan. 12, Michigan’s Department of Corrections listed Aney as a parole absconder. She was sentenced in February 2017 to seven to 20 years in prison for delivery/manufacturing of a controlled substance. Aney has previous convictions for larceny and attempted larceny from buildings.

Muskegon Heights is about 190 miles (300 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.