Skilled sewers in demand as tailors and dressmakers age out, in photos

NEW YORK (AP) — Across the U.S., the number of tailors, dressmakers and custom sewing specialists is declining, even as demand for their work is growing. Industry experts say younger shoppers are turning to these professionals to tailor ready-made clothing, refresh thrifted pieces and get more longevity out of their wardrobes.

Kil Bae, a longtime tailor in New York, notes that the rise of weight-loss medications such as Zepbound and Wegovy has led more people to seek alterations as their bodies change. At the same time, the pool of skilled workers is shrinking as experienced sewers retire. In response, the Fashion Institute of Technology has partnered with Nordstrom to create a training program aimed at addressing the shortage.

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By EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ and ANDRES KUDACKI

Associated Press