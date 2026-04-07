High school principal injured in shooting inside school lobby, Oklahoma sheriff says

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (AP) — A high school principal in Oklahoma was in stable condition after a shooting Tuesday inside the lobby of the school, authorities said.

No students were injured, and the suspect was taken into custody, the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media.

“There is no ongoing threat at this time,” the sheriff’s statement said.

Pauls Valley High School Principal Kirk Moore was injured during the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

Telephone and email messages left Thursday with Garvin County Sheriff’s Office and with Pauls Valley High School were not immediately returned.

Pauls Valley is a community of about 6,000 people 60 miles (96 kilometers) south of Oklahoma City.