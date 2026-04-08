Photos show iconic stops along historic Route 66

When it comes to Route 66, it’s not about getting somewhere fast — it’s about the journey.

One of the most iconic highways in the world, the Mother Road is turning 100 this year. Despite losing its status decades ago as one of the nation’s main arteries, people from around the world still flock to it to take perhaps the quintessential American road trip and soak in the neon lights, kitschy motels and culinary offerings.

Aside from establishing a course from bustling Chicago to the West Coast, the vision a century ago was to connect rural America and create new pockets of commerce along the way. It didn’t take long for the route to become a symbol of hope and freedom for generations of Americans.

Many stretches of Route 66 may be littered with abandoned buildings and faded signs, but there’s still much history and magic to be discovered. With each stop the wheels of imagination turn, leaving travelers to contemplate what life was like for the people and communities that made the road hum.

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This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

By JULIO CORTEZ, JAE C. HONG, ERIN HOOLEY, JEFF ROBERSON and SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press