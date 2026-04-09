Renewable energy advocates make gains in fight over future of big Arizona power utility

PHOENIX (AP) — Renewable energy advocates in Arizona made gains against a business-backed slate in a fight over how the nation’s largest public power utility will meet fast-rising electricity demand in a data center hot spot.

However, election results released by the Phoenix-area Salt River Project mean that the rival slates will be forced into compromises over potential questions of whether to increase rates and whether to favor natural gas or renewable energy technologies to meet power demand.

The election, which wrapped up Tuesday, saw a surge of interest from voters amid rising household electricity prices and pushback against massive data centers in the battleground state and elsewhere, as national politics gives a jolt to once-low-profile elections for control over utilities.

It also drew the attention of Turning Point Action — better known for its role mobilizing young conservatives behind President Donald Trump — which attacked the renewable energy advocates as “radical environmentalists.”

The slate of clean energy advocates picked up two seats on the 14-member utility board, giving them an 8-to-6 majority in votes that come before the board. However, incumbents backed by construction firms and data center developers held on to the offices of president and vice president, keeping their agenda-setting power over what votes are presented to the board.

“We’re a little disappointed by not winning president and vice president, but now we have a majority, so we’re going to have to do a little negotiating,” said Randy Miller, a renewable energy advocate on the board.

The utility projects that it needs to double its power capacity within a decade and has been under pressure to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels like coal and natural gas that emit planet-warming greenhouse gases.

Backers of the incumbents for president and vice president warn of a risk of tight energy supplies and blackouts without relying, at least in part, on natural gas-fueled power plants.

The slate running as the “clean energy” team said the current majority is too eager to hook up to natural gas, raise rates and embrace data centers. Members of the slate have voted in the past against major natural gas projects being undertaken by the Salt River Project, as well as a rate increase last year.