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Suspect arrested after North Carolina woman reports she was set on fire at home

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By AP News

ROSEBORO, N.C. (AP) — A suspect was arrested Monday after a North Carolina woman with serious burns told authorities a man had doused her with gasoline at her home and set her on fire, authorities said.

The suspect was located in a wooded area behind a residence and was taken into custody without incident, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The man was served with warrants on several charges including attempted murder and first-degree arson, the statement said.

Firefighters and deputies were called to a structure fire Saturday night in the town of Roseboro and found a woman with burns over about two-thirds of her body, the sheriff’s office said in a previous statement.

The woman said a man had forced his way into her home, and that the suspect left the scene on a bicycle, according to the sheriff’s statement. The woman was taken to a trauma center for treatment. Her condition wasn’t disclosed.

Roseboro is a small community about 65 miles (105 kilometers) south of the state capital of Raleigh.

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