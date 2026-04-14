Ben & Jerry’s co-founder wants the company to be independent once more

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — As Ben & Jerry’s celebrated its annual Free Cone Day on Tuesday, one of the brand’s co-founders was focused on a different sort of freedom.

On the corner where his first ice cream shop opened in 1978 — and where the first Free Cone Day was held a year later — Ben Cohen called on Ben & Jerry’s owner The Magnum Ice Cream Co. to sell the brand. Cohen said Magnum is stifling Ben & Jerry’s social activism and he wants to see the brand sold to a group of socially-minded investors.

“Magnum prevented Ben & Jerry’s from putting out a post supporting Black History Month,” Cohen said. “(Ben & Jerry’s) wanted to come out with a post calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Magnum prevented that. We wanted to support the student protesters. Magnum wouldn’t allow that.”

“The longer this goes on, the more they’re destroying the brand equity,” Cohen added.

Ben & Jerry’s other half, Jerry Greenfield, resigned from the company in September 2025, calling it a “painful” decision after nearly 50 years and bemoaning in his resignation letter the disappearance of the brand’s independence. Cohen is still a paid employee of the company, but said he has no authority or responsibilities.

Cohen believes Ben & Jerry’s is now worth between $1.5 billion and $2 billion. He wouldn’t name any of the investors who are interested in buying the brand, but said they’re eager to talk to Magnum, which is based in Amsterdam.

However, Magnum said Tuesday that Ben & Jerry’s is not for sale.

“Ben & Jerry’s is a proud and thriving part of The Magnum Ice Cream Company,” Magnum said in a statement. “We remain fully committed to the Ben & Jerry’s model and its three-part mission — product, economic and social.”

Tuesday’s protest was Cohen’s latest action in a years-long campaign to make Ben & Jerry’s an independent company again. Here’s the scoop on Ben & Jerry’s evolution:

Unilever acquisition

Unilever, a London conglomerate that also owns Dove soap and Hellmann’s mayonnaise, acquired Ben & Jerry’s in 2000 for $326 million, or the equivalent of $625 million today. At the time, Cohen and Greenfield said the partnership would help the progressive Vermont-based ice cream company expand its social mission globally. As part of the deal, Unilever agreed that Ben & Jerry’s independent board would be free to pursue its social mission, including longstanding support for causes like racial justice, campaign finance reform and fair trade.

Controversy erupts

In 2021, Ben & Jerry’s announced it would stop serving Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and contested east Jerusalem. The move was condemned by Israel, and Unilever distanced itself from it. The following year, Unilever sold its Israeli business to a local company that said it would sell Ben & Jerry’s throughout Israel and the West Bank. Ben & Jerry’s sued Unilever in 2024, accusing it of silencing its statements in support of Palestinians in the Gaza war. Ben & Jerry’s said Unilever also blocked social media posts that were critical of President Donald Trump and threatened to dismantle Ben & Jerry’s independent board.

Magnum takes over

Unilever announced the spinoff of its ice cream business — including Ben & Jerry’s — in March 2024. It was part of a larger strategy at Unilever, which wants to focus more on health and wellness products and less on food. Magnum, which became an independent company in July 2025, is one of the world’s largest ice cream companies. It also owns brands like Breyers and Cornetto.

By DEE-ANN DURBIN and AMANDA SWINHART

Associated Press Reporters