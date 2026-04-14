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How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 4/14/2026

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By AP News

U.S. stocks rallied to the edge of their all-time high, and crude oil prices eased as hopes climbed that the United States and Iran may try again on talks to end their war.

The S&P 500 rose 1.2% Tuesday, bringing the index within 0.2% of its record set in January. The Dow gained 0.7%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 2%.

If talks succeed and the war ends up being only a temporary setback for the global economy, investors can turn their attention back to the rising profits for companies that had markets worldwide doing well before the fighting began.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 81.14 points, or 1.2%, to 6,967.38.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 317.74 points, or 0.7%, to 48,535.99.

The Nasdaq composite rose 455.35 points, or 2%, to 23,639.08.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 35.18 points, or 1.3% to 2,705.67.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 150.49 points, or 2.2%.

The Dow is up 619.42 points, or 1.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 736.19 points, or 3.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 75.08 points, or 2.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 121.88 points, or 1.8%.

The Dow is up 472.70 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is up 397.09 points, or 1.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 223.76 points, or 9%.

The Associated Press

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