2 men plead not guilty in alleged Islamic State-inspired bomb attempt outside New York mayor’s home

NEW YORK (AP) — Two men pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges they brought homemade bombs to an anti-Islam protest outside New York City’s mayor’s home in a failed attempt at a terror attack inspired by the Islamic State group.

Emir Balat, 18, and Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, entered the pleas during a brief appearance in federal court in Manhattan.

The two, who are both from the Philadelphia-area, face charges that include attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and using a weapon of mass destruction.

Prosecutors say Balat and Kayumi drove from their home state to Manhattan in order to attack a March 7 anti-Islam demonstration in front of Gracie Mansion. The protest was hosted by Jake Lang, a far-right activist and critic of Mayor Zohran Mamdani, the first Muslim to hold the office.

Prosecutors say the pair threw two devices containing the explosive TATP and shrapnel, but the jar-sized bombs failed to detonate. No one was injured and the two were quickly detained. The mayor and his wife were not home at the time.

Balat and Kayumi later told police they were inspired by the Islamic State group, according to a federal complaint. The two were also recorded on their vehicle’s dashcam describing their plan to kill as many as 60 people in a bid to “start terror,” according to prosecutors.

Balat’s lawyer declined to comment after the hearing. Kayumi’s attorneys didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment. Their next court date is June 16.