What to know about Atlanta-area attacks that killed 2, including a federal worker

ATLANTA (AP) — A man who had immigrated to the U.S. has been charged in a string of deadly attacks in the Atlanta suburbs that quickly drew the attention of President Donald Trump’s administration.

U.K.-native Olaolukitan Adon Abel, whose name appears in different variations in court and government records, is accused of killing two women, including a Department of Homeland Security employee, and critically injuring a man.

Homeland Secretary Markwayne Mullin called the shootings “acts of pure evil” and raised concern that Adon Abel, 26, was granted U.S. citizenship in 2022, when Democrat Joe Biden was president.

Here’s what is know about the rampage.

Three early morning attacks, miles apart

The attacks rattled the Atlanta suburbs of Decatur, Brookhaven and Panthersville in the early morning hours Monday.

The first victim, who has not been identified publicly, was found with gunshot wounds near a Decatur-area restaurant around 1 a.m. She was taken to a hospital but died, DeKalb County Police Chief Gregory Padrick said.

Then, a 49-year-old homeless man was shot multiple times while sleeping outside a Brookhaven grocery store, about 12 miles (19 kilometers) northwest of the first attack, Brookhaven Police Chief Brandon Gurley said. The man, whose name hasn’t been released, remains hospitalized in critical condition.

DHS worker Lauren Bullis, who was out walking her dog more than 10 miles (16 kilometers) away in Panthersville, was found around 7 a.m. with gunshot and stab wounds. She died at the scene, Padrick said.

Investigators in Brookhaven determined that the three attacks were connected, Gurley said.

Authorities have said they believe at least one victim was targeted at random.

DHS employee remembered for her generosity

Bullis served in multiple roles at DHS Office of Inspector General, including as an auditor and an innovation team leader. DHS posted on social media that she brought “a genuine sense of care to her colleagues each day.”

Her family said in a statement that she loved running, reading and traveling, and “her warmth and generosity touched everyone surrounding her.”

Fellow DHS auditor Ashley Toillion of Denver described Bullis as “the nicest, sweetest, most encouraging person I’ve ever met.”

Suspect pleaded guilty in California assault

Military records show the defendant enlisted in the Navy in 2020, last serving in the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron in Coronado, California, and as a petty officer received a Navy “E” Ribbon for superior performance for battle readiness.

Adon Abel pleaded guilty in October 2024 to assaulting two police officers with a deadly weapon and attacking another person when he was stationed in Coronado, according to California court records.

He faces malice murder, aggravated assault and firearms charges in Monday’s attacks, court records show. He waived an initial court appearance Tuesday, and a public defender listed as his attorney did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Mullin said Adon Abel has a criminal record that includes a sexual battery conviction. Online court records show that someone listed with a similar name and the same birth date pleaded guilty last June in Chatham County, Georgia, to four misdemeanor counts of sexual battery.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Adon Abel had a criminal record that predated him becoming a U.S. citizen in 2022. The U.S. has long barred people convicted of most violent crimes from attaining citizenship.