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How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 4/16/2026

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By AP News

The U.S. stock market ticked upward to another record high.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% Thursday, a day after topping its prior all-time high set in January, for its 11th gain in 12 days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.4%.

Strong profit reports from several big U.S. companies helped support the market and offset a climb for oil prices. The price for a barrel of Brent crude rose back above $99. Treasury yields edged higher in the bond market, while stock indexes rose in much of Europe and Japan.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 18.33 points, or 0.3%, to 7,041.28.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 115 points, or 0.2%, to 48,578.72.

The Nasdaq composite rose 86.69 points, or 0.4%, to 24,102.70.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 5.94 points, or 0.2% to 2,719.60.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 224.39 points, or 3.3%.

The Dow is up 662.15 points, or 1.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,199.81 points, or 5.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 89.01 points, or 3.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 195.78 points, or 2.9%.

The Dow is up 515.43 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 860.71 points, or 3.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 237.69 points, or 9.6%.

The Associated Press

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