How major US stock indexes fared Monday 4/20/2026

Oil prices climbed following the latest rise of U.S.-Iran tensions, but the moves were more modest than they were earlier in the war.

U.S. stocks meanwhile gave back a bit of their record-breaking rally Monday. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% from its all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped less than 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite lost 0.3%.

The price for a barrel of Brent crude oil topped $95 again. The relatively muted moves suggest investors still see a possibility of a U.S.-Iranian agreement that could get oil flowing again from the Middle East to customers worldwide.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 16.92 points, or 0.2%, to 7,109.14.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 4.87 points, or less than 0.1%, to 49,442.56.

The Nasdaq composite fell 64.09 points, or 0.3%, to 24,404.39.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 16.06 points, or 0.6% to 2,792.96.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 263.64 points, or 3.9%.

The Dow is up 1,379.27 points, or 2.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,162.40 points, or 5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 311.05 points, or 12.5%.

The Associated Press