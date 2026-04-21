South Africa police chief Fannie Masemola in court over alleged $21 million unlawful contract

PRETORIA (AP) — South Africa’s top police officer, Fannie Masemola, has appeared in court in relation to a corruption scandal that has seen at least 12 other senior police officers arrested and charged by prosecutors.

Masemola, who remains in his position as head of the police, faces four counts of violating the Public Finance Management Act, a law that regulates the government’s awarding of contracts, in relation to an allegedly corrupt 360 million-rand ($21 million) contract to provide health and well-being services to police officers.

He made his first appearance on Tuesday to be formally charged after he was summoned to appear in court earlier this month. He is yet to plea to the charges, and could face up to five years in prison or a fine if found guilty.

It is alleged that the contract was irregularly awarded and some of the police officers received bribes from the winning bidders.

While details of Masemola’s charges were not all spelt out in court pending further investigations, the charges relate to his responsibilities as the accounting officer for the police service.

The contract has since been canceled by the police.

The contract is the subject of a commission of inquiry appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa last year to probe wide-ranging allegations of corruption within the police service.

Lawmakers have also conducted a separate parliamentary probe into the allegations.

Prosecutors said on Tuesday that Masemola’s case would be joined to that of 16 others accused, including the 12 police officers.

The officers, one of them a major-general and several of them brigadiers — some of the highest ranks in the South African police — were all released on bail.

They are accused of corruption alongside a businessman who allegedly has links to organized crime and whose company is at the heart of the multimillion-dollar police contract.

The businessman, Vusi “Cat” Matlala, is one of several witnesses who has testified on alleged links between senior police officers and crime bosses.

Matlala is being held at a maximum-security prison on attempted murder and other charges in an unrelated case.

Speaking to reporters after his appearance, Masemola downplayed calls for him to step down, saying that decison lay with the president and that he was continuing with his normal duties.

Ramaphosa’s office has said he has noted the charges against Masemola and will address the matter “in accordance with the law.”

The case has been postponed to May 13.

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME

Associated Press